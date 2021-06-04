The regulator said it would now be up to the country's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to decide whether to go ahead and inoculate this age group as part of Britain's vaccination roll-out plan.

London (United Kingdom) | Jagran News Desk: In a major decision, United Kingdom's medicines regulator on Friday approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for use on children in the age group of 12 to 15 years.

The regulator said that the decision was taken after after a "rigorous review", adding that it would now be up to the country's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to decide whether to go ahead and inoculate this age group as part of Britain's vaccination roll-out plan.

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk," said June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Also Read -- Pfizer vs Moderna vs J&J COVID Vaccine: Know all about their efficacy, expected price, possible side effects and more

Earlier, the United States (US) has also approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines among children in the age group of 12 to 15 years. Pfizer has also requested for similar authorisation in the European Union (EU) and other countries.

'Pfizer soon in India for children too'

AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said that the Pfizer will likely be given indemnity by the central government in order to boost the COVID-19 vaccination in India not just for adults but also for children.

"This has been done in the past too when the government gave emergency approvals to all vaccines that had been approved by agencies of US, UK or EU and WHO. Based on that, emergency approvals have already been given de-facto to vaccines with approvals from these agencies and the issue of indemnity also seems to be resolved. So, I think we will have Pfizer vaccine coming in for children and adults shortly," he told News18 in an interview.

Pfizer is considered as one of the most effective vaccines in the world and has been approved by several countries. The two-dose vaccine, which is given in an interval of three weeks, has an efficacy of over 90 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma