Peshawar Mosque Blast: Death Toll Rises To 100, Over 200 Injured; Rescue Operation Concludes

People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023. (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)

Day after a massive blast took place at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, the death toll in the tragic incident rose to 100 while the number of people injured went up to 221. The operation to retreive bodies from the site of the terror attack was concluded on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

At least 100 bodies were taken to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, the report quoted Mohammad Asim, the spokesperson for the primary medical facility. Further, 53 patients were being treated.

The blast occurred on Monday, January 30, when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the mosque at about 1 pm. The heavily guarded police facility was blown up during Zohr prayers, causing the roof to collapse on those praying at the time.

An inquiry committee has been set up to identify those responsible for this act, the caretaker CM said after the attack.

Geo News reported citing Rescue 1122's spokesperson who stated that the rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque has finally concluded.

Speaking during a press conference alongside KP CM Azam Khan, Inspector-General Moazzam Jah Ansari said that about 10-12 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast. He said that there has been a security lapse and investigations are underway to ascertain the facts, Geo News reported.

"We are checking one-month's CCTV footage and tracking the facilitators of the bomber," he added.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he blew himself up. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier today, India condoled the loss of lives in the deadly terror attack that shook Peshawar.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people."