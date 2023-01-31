Peshawar Blast: Death Toll Rises To 90 In Taliban Suicide Attack At Mosque In Pakistan | 10 Points

The suicide bombing attack took place inside a mosque in Pakistan on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

THE DEATH toll in the suicide bombing inside the mosque in Pakistan has gone up to 90, with over 100 people wounded as bodies were still being pulled out from the wreckage on Tuesday, ANI reported. The explosion took place at the centre hall of the mosque in Peshawar's Police Line at 1 pm on Monday.

Here Are The 10 Points

- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said the investigations are underway about how the attack took place and how the terrorist entered the vicinity.

- The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack. A brother of the slain commander of TTP Umar Khalid Khurasani claimed that the suicide attack was part of the revenge attack for his brother who was killed last August in Afghanistan.

- Following the attack, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan announced a day of mourning in the province on Tuesday. As per the news report. He said that the national flag will be at half-mast across the province.

- Khan assured the aggrieved families that the provincial government will not leave them alone in the aftermath of the tragedy.

- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Peshawar where he was informed of all aspects of the bombing.

- PM Sharif expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victim who died in the blast and said terrorism is the foremost national security challenge.

"Just returned from Peshawar. The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief. I have no doubt terrorism is our foremost national security challenge," he tweeted.

- The attack occurred in one of the most fortified areas of northwestern Peshawar city, which houses offices of the police and counter-terrorism departments.

- According to police officials cited by Reuters, nearly 260 people were inside the mosque when the blast occurred.

- Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the terrorist attack and said, "Canadians strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on worshipers in Peshawar, Pakistan. My thoughts are with the victims and those who are grieving during this terribly difficult time."

(With Inputs From Agencies)