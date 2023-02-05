Pervez Musharraf: Man Behind Kargil War Had Cordial Relations With Delhi; A Look At India-Pakistan Ties Under Him

PAKISTAN's former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999 died aged 79 on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness. He ruled the country for nine years with an iron fist during which he also tried to project himself as a progressive Muslim leader however also triggered the Kargil war between India and Pakistan.

Born in a middle-class family of Urdu-speaking Mohajir parents in Delhi, Musharraf later migrated to Pakistan after the Partition in 1947. He spent his final years in self-exile in the UAE battling a rare disease.

The 79-year-old retired general was the main architect of the Kargil War that took place months after then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif signed a historic peace accord with his Indian counterpart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lahore.

"Musharraf attacked Kargil and I had no information about this military operation," then PM Sharif confirmed.

"I came to know of it when I got a phone call from Atal Bihari Vajpayee 'saheb'. He asked me -- 'what have you done after I returned from your country with good feelings... Your army has attacked our army'," he said.

Vajpayee had undertaken a bus ride to Lahore on February 19, 1999, in a bid to make a breakthrough in bilateral relations by signing the Lahore Declaration, However, Pakistani troops disguised as irregular fighters secretly infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil sector, triggering a brief but fierce border conflict that ended disastrously for the Pakistani side.

After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed the then Prime Minister Sharif in a bloodless coup and ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008 in various positions – first as the chief executive of Pakistan and later as the President.

Under his tenure, relations between Pakistan with India went through a series of ups and downs despite the military dictator’s commitment in January 2004 to not allow any territory under Pakistan’s control to be used for any form of terrorism.

At a regional summit in 2002, less than three years after launching the military operation against India, Musharraf shocked the world when, after finishing a speech, he suddenly moved towards Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to shake hands and offered to talk peace.

Two years after the Kargil war, Musharraf accepted an invitation from Vajpayee for a summit in the Taj Mahal city of Agra in July 2001. The Agra Summit is often considered a missed opportunity for India and Pakistan to resolve a lot of things.

Musharraf in his point formula to settle the Kashmir issue stated to make the LoC irrelevant by demilitarising both parts of Kashmir, allowing the free movement of people without any change of borders, permitting self-governance without independence and a joint mechanism for the management of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, domestic political problems that roused in 2007 for Musharraf never led to the Kashmir deal being finalised.

During his tenure, Musharraf visited India for the failed Agra summit in 2001 and made two more visits in 2005 as President to watch an India-Pakistan One-day Cricket match and in 2009 to attend a media event after shedding power.

He fought in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965 as a young officer, and also participated in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 as a Company Commander in the Commando Battalion.

Musharraf rose to the rank of General and was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on October 7, 1998, by then prime minister Sharif. Musharraf, the second of three brothers, was born in Delhi on August 11, 1943. He spent his early years in Turkey, from 1949 to 1956, as his father Syed Musharrafu-ud-din was posted in Ankara.

He was given additional charge of the Chairman Joint Chiefs Staff Committee on April 9, 1999. Six months later, he toppled the Sharif government and became the head of the state designated as Chief Executive. Musharraf got married in 1968 and has two children, a son and a daughter.

