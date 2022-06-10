Lahore/ Dubai | Jagran News Desk: General Pervez Musharraf's family on Friday dismissed reports around the former Pakistan president's death and said that he is not on ventilator. However, it said that Musharraf's organs "malfunctioning" and his recovery is not possible.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said from Musharraf's official Twitter handle.

Earlier, former Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also dismissed rumours of Musharraf's death, but said he is critical and on a ventilator support at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a claim rejected by the former military dictator family.

"Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry, who was a minister in the Imran Khan government, told news agency PTI. "I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator."

Musharraf, who took power from former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a coup in 1999, has been dealing with health ailments from the past few years. He has been in a self-imposed exile in Dubai since 2016.

In 2019, Musharraf was found guilty of high treason by a Pakistan court, which handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the country's Constitution. However, the former military dictator - who had launched the Kargil operation without the civilian government's approval - called treason case "absolutely baseless".

"I have served my country for 10 years. I have fought for my country. This [treason] is the case in which I have not been heard and I have been victimised," he had said, as reported by Dawn News.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma