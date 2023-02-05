Pervez Musharraf Dies At 79: Pakistan, World Leaders Remember Former President, Condole His Demise

Musharraf died in Dubai, UAE at the age of 79 after fighting a long illness and years of imposed exile.(Image Credit: Reuters.)

FORMER Pakistan President and chief of Army staff Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday at the American Hospital in Dubai, UAE at the age of 79 after fighting a long illness and years of imposed exile.

Several prominent personalities across the world have expressed condolences on the demise of Musharraf. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he was smart, engaging and knowledgeable.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said that Pervez Musharraf died of a rare disease and was India's most fierce opponent but became a real force for peace from 2002 to 2007. Tharoor said that he met him annually at the United Nations where he found him smart, engagingb and clear in his strategic thinking and further paid his condolences.

Musharraf was the mastermind behind the Kargil war who ruled Pakistan for nine years with an iron fist. During his tenure he projected himself as a progressive Muslim leader.

Also, Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik expressed his condolences on the death of Musharraf and said that Pakistan has lost one of the finest leaders ever.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI and fomer Musharraf’s aide also paid his heartfelt condolences to the former president.

“He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that under him... Pervez Musharraf led Pakistan at a very difficult time, and Pakistanis believe the era of his reign was one of the best in Pakistan's History," Fawad was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"The most important legacy General Musharraf leaves behind predates his time as president. It was his planning andexecution of the Kargil War (against India) - against the judgement of military officers that preceded him and initially unbeknownst to the elected leaders at the time. The 1999 Kargil War permanently altered … Pakistan,” Mosharraf Zaidi, CEO of Tabadlab, an Islamabad based Think Tank was quoted as saying by Reuters.