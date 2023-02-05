Pervez Musharraf Death: Born In Delhi, Pakistan's 'Progressive' Dictator Dies In Exile; All You Need To Know

Pakistan's former General Pervez Musharraf salutes during the playing of Pakistan's national anthem at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi November 27, 2007. (REUTERS/Mian Khursheed/File)

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's prominent military dictator and former president, was born in Delhi in 1943 and passed away in Dubai on Sunday, February 5, 2022. Musharraf moved to Pakistan as a four year old, when his parents migrated during the Partition and left the country at the age of 72, when he was allowed to move to Dubai for treatment. Between these years, Musharraf spent an eventful life in Pakistan, where he joined the army and rose through the ranks to become the chief. He then went on to become the President of Pakistan after a bloodless coup in 1999.

While Musharraf was a dictator, who used the military to supress any form of dissent, his governance also saw rapid economic growth and rise of socially liberal values in the conservative country.

On Sunday, Musharraf died at the age of 79 at a Dubai hospital after a long illness. Here's all you need to know about General Pervez Musharraf:

- Pervez Musharraf was a four-star general who ruled over Pakistan for nearly a decade after in 1999. He enjoyed strong support among people for many years and faced a major threat were al-Qaeda and other militant Islamists, who tried to kill him thrice.

- Musharraf was born in old Delhi in 1943 to Muslim parents, who moved to Pakistan during the Partition. His father was employed at the foreign ministry and his mother was a teacher. Musharraf grew up in an environment where a moderate, tolerant brand of Islam was practiced.

- He joined the army at the age of 18, and went on to lead an elite commando unit before rising to become its chief.

- In 1999, Musharraf ousted the then prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, and took control of Pakistan. His move came after Sharif tried to sack him for greenlighting an operation to invade Indian-held areas of Kashmir.

- In his early years in government, Musharraf gained global praise for his efforts to reform Pakistan. His governement pushed through legislation to protect the rights of women and allowed private news channels to operate for the first time.

- In the years that followed the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, Musharraf's popularity in the West soared due to his love for cigars, imported whisky, and his demands for Muslims to adopt a "enlightened moderation" lifestyle.

- After the attacks, he became one of Washington's most crucial allies, allowing US forces to use armed drones from secret bases on Pakistani soil that killed thousands of people. He also gave the order for Pakistani troops to enter the nation's lawless tribal regions along the Afghan border for the first time in the country's history. That not only served to legitimise his leadership abroad but also toss Pakistan into a violent conflict with regional extremist armed groups.

- Under Musharraf, Pakistan witnessed economic rise as foreign investments grew. The annual economic growth went up to a record 7.5 per cent, which according to the World Bank was the highest level in nearly three decades.

Musharraf's Relation With India

Musharraf attempted to normalise relations between New Delhi and Islamabad. At a regional summit in 2002, less than three years after launching the military operation against India, Musharraf shocked the world when, after finishing a speech, he suddenly moved towards Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to shake hands and offered to talk peace.

Analysts say the issue of Kashmir, which remains the most potent point of contention between India and Pakistan, was close to being solved during the Musharraf era. But the peace process was derailed soon after his rule.

Fall Of Pervez Musharraf

Musharraf's rule however turned increasingly authoritarian. In 2006, Musharraf ordered military action that killed a tribal head from the province Balochistan, laying the foundations of an armed insurgency that rages to this day.

The next year, more than a hundred students calling for the imposition of Sharia law were killed after Musharraf shunned negotiations and ordered troops to storm a mosque in Islamabad. That led to the birth of a new militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which has since killed tens of thousands in suicide bombings and brazen assaults.

Later in 2007, a suicide attack that assassinated opposition leader Benazir Bhutto, triggered waves of violence. His efforts to strong arm the judiciary also led to protests and a besieged Musharraf postponed elections and declared a state of emergency.

In 2008, the country's first democratic elections in 11 years were held. Musharraf's party lost and facing impeachment by parliament he resigned the presidency and fled to London. He returned to Pakistan in 2013 to run for a seat in parliament but was immediately disqualified. He was allowed to leave for Dubai in 2016.

In 2019, a court sentenced him to death in absentia for the 2007 imposition of emergency rule but the verdict was later overturned.

(With Reuters inputs)