Perihelion Day 2023: Know Date, Significance And How To Watch

Perihelion is the point in Earth's orbit when it is closest to the Sun. It will occur today

Today (January 4, 2023) at 21:47 IST (16:17 Universal Time, 11:17 a.m. EST and 8:17 a.m. PST).

On January 4, 2023, the earth will be at its nearest point to the sun. This occurrence is referred to as perihelion, when the earth and the sun are at their closest point in the orbit. The term is derived from Greek language, "peri" meaning "close to" and "helios" denoting "sun."

It will occur today at 21:47 IST (16:17 Universal Time, 11:17 a.m. EST and 8:17 a.m. PST). At this juncture, the middle of the Earth will be 91,403,034 miles (147,098,925 kilometres) away from the middle of the Sun, equating to 0.9833 astronomical units (au).

Astronomers use one au as the mean distance between the Earth and the Sun, and as a standard unit of measurement when studying objects within the solar system.

At perihelion, Earth is also at its chilliest. This may seem counterintuitive, but the Earth's inclination of 23.44 degrees on its axis causes this. This angle is what creates the seasons by determining the amount of sunlight for each hemisphere during the year.

In the northern hemisphere, December’s solstice marks the start of winter (when the days are short, the nights are long, and the Sun is visible low in the sky during the day), while in the south, it represented the beginning of summer (when the reverse happens).

Currently, the northern hemisphere is angled away from the Sun while the southern hemisphere is positioned towards it. Nevertheless, much of the southern hemisphere consists of the sea, which soaks up a lot of the additional heat.

Six months after reaching its closest point to the Sun, Earth will be at its most distant point, known as aphelion. This year, aphelion will occur on July 6.

This link provides a live stream of the view of Earth from space at at 21:47 IST.