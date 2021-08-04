The violence broke out after someone attacked the police officer on a bus platform on Tuesday morning. Following the burst of violence, the Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the US Military, was placed under brief lockdown.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Pentagon police officer was killed after he was stabbed during the violence outside the Pentagon building at a transit centre on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a suspect was also shot dead by the law enforcement agencies, who succumbed to the bullet injuries on the spot.

The violence broke out after someone attacked the police officer on a bus platform on Tuesday morning. Following the burst of violence, the Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the US Military, was placed under brief lockdown. The ensuing violence, which included a volley of gunshots, resulted in “several casualties,” said Woodrow Kusse, the chief of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, said as quoted by news agency AP.

The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia. The officer was ambushed by Lanz, who ran at him and stabbed him in the neck, according to two of the law enforcement officials. Responding officers then shot and killed Lanz.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the attack and were digging into Lanz's background, including any potential history of mental illness or any reason he might want to target the Pentagon or police officers.

Lanz had enlisted in the US Marine Corps in October 2012 but was “administratively separated” less than a month later and never earned the title Marine, the Corps said in a statement.

The episode on a busy stretch of the Washington area's transportation system jangled the nerves of a region already primed to be on high alert for violence and potential intruders outside federal government buildings, particularly following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

At a Pentagon news conference, Kusse declined to confirm that the officer had been killed or provide even basic information about how the violence had unfolded or how many might be dead. He would only say that an officer had been attacked and that “gunfire was exchanged.”

Kusse and other officials declined to rule out terrorism or provide any other potential motive. But, Kusse said the Pentagon complex was secure and "we are not actively looking for another suspect at this time.” He said the FBI was leading the investigation.

Tuesday's violence occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, a hub for subway and bus lines. The station is steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington. A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown, but that was lifted afternoon, except for the area around the crime scene.



