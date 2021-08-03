The gunshots were fired on a Metro Bus platform, an extension of Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency wrote in a tweet.

Washington | Jagran World Desk: The Pentagon, nerve centre of the US security and intelligence establishment, was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a metro station close to the facility, initial reports stated. However, after a short while as the situation was reportedly contained, the lockdown was lifted.

The gunshots were fired at a Metro Bus platform, an extension of Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency wrote in a tweet.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming,” Pentagon said in a statement on micro blogging site. "The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City," it added.

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

Reporters of various wire agencies heard gunshots and security personnel at the spot yelling “shooter”. Metro subway trains were tolf to bypass the Pentagon to a ‘police investigation’.

As the situation was resolved, The Pentagon was quick to announce the lifting of lockdown in the moments to follow.

The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

Employees in the US Defense Department headquarters in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of several gunshots and possible injuries in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen yards (meters) from the building's main doors, news agency AFP reported.

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities so far.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma