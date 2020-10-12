The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced that the Nobel Prize 2020 in Economics has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced that the Nobel Prize 2020 in Economics has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson. Both Milgrom and Wilson are associated with Stanford University, USA. The duo received the top honour “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats”

“This year’s Laureates, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, have studied how auctions work. They have also used their insights to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, such as radio frequencies,” The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a press release.

“Their discoveries have benefitted sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world,” it added.

The award caps a week of Nobel Prizes at a time when much of the world is experiencing the worst recession since World War II because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Technically known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the award was established in 1969 and is now widely considered one of the Nobel prizes.

Last year's award went to two researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a third from Harvard University, for their groundbreaking research into efforts to reduce global poverty.

Few economists could have predicted last fall that the globe would come to a virtual standstill within months, as governments closed their borders, imposed lockdowns and ordered other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, triggering a sharp dip in business activity worldwide.

(With AP inputs)

