Watch: Passenger Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria In Tanzania; No Casualties Reported

A passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported. TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board the Precision Air plane or whether there were any fatalities.

The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, "fell in Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains", TBC reported.

Meanwhile, Precision Air, which is Tanzania's largest private airline, released a brief statement confirming the accident. "The rescue team has been dispatched to the scene and more information will be released in 2 hours' time," the airline said.

Video footage and images that circulated on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-coloured tail visible above the water line.

Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC added.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued. "I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air's plane," she tweeted.

"Let's be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us." Let us tell you that, Bukoba Airport lies on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.