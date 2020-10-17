Paris Beheading: The beheaded French teacher had recently shown the caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in a class. He was shot dead by the French Police as they tried to arrest him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A history teacher from France, who had recently shown caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in class, was on Friday decapitated near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine on the outskirts of Paris around 5 pm (local time). The French police shot dead the assailant as they tried to arrest him. The prosecutors have been treating the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation" and related to a "criminal association with terrorists".

French President Emmanuel Macron termed the beheading an "Islamist terror attack" and urged the country to unite. "The whole country stands behind its teachers. Terrorists will not divide France, obscurantism will not win," the French President said after visiting the scene.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who was on a state visit to Morocco, cut short his visit and returned to Paris grisly beheading of the history teacher. Darmanin has set up a crisis center in Paris to deal with the attack.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Parsi police said that the victim was a middle school teacher who had recently held a class on freedom of speech in which he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, and seen by Muslims as a possessor of all virtues.

Police said that he had received threats after his class where the caricatures were shown around 10 days ago. The parent of one of his students had also filed a complaint against the teacher.

Last month, a 25-year-old Pakistani national was charged with terror after he wounded two people in a meat cleaver attack to avenge the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed by Charlie Hebdo magazine. Two employees of a TV production agency were serious injured in the attack. They both survived the terror attack.

