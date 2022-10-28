Parag Agrawal, Once The Best At Twitter, Now The First To Be Sacked | All You Need To Know

WORLD'S richest man Elon Musk on Thursday (local time) completed the USD 44 Billion takeover deal, becoming the new boss of the social media platform. Shortly after his takeover, Elon Musk, reported by American media, fired the top four executives of the company including its CEO Parag Agrawal. It was reported that soon after the deal was finalised, the CEO and other executives were escorted out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

Agrawal has been handling Twitter for the last 11 months after former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's exit from the company. 38-year-old Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in November 2021 after being appointed as the CEO. Since he joined Twitter, he was listed among the top executives from India who made their way to global corporations including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Agrawal’s brief tenure at the Twitter headquarters as CEO was challenging as well as full of conflicts. All you need to know about Parag Agrawal:

Born in Rajasthan's Ajmer on 21 May 1984, Parag Agrawal belongs to a well-educated family and did his schooling at Atomic Energy Junior College in Mumbai. In 2005, Agrawal obtained his Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science and engineering from IIT Bombay. In the same year, Parag moved to the US for pursuing PhD in computer science at Stanford University. Parag Agarawal is married to Vineeta Agarwala, a physician and adjunct clinical professor at Stanford Medicine. They have two children.

His stint at Twitter began in 2011 when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. He became Twitter's chief technology officer in 2017 after his promotion. Agrawal was the trainee of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey from 2017 till his elevation to the post of CEO in 2021 after ex-CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he is stepping down. "My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep," Dorsey had said while announcing Agrwal's elevation.

After his appointment as Twitter CEO, people had different views but Parag welcomed the thoughts of everyone and said, “The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it's a signal that the work we do here matters,” he said.

Spat with Elon Musk:

Since he became the CEO, Twitter was already in talks with Elon Musk, who had made a takeover bid. With progress in the deal, Agrawal also had a war of words with Musk when Musk listed out reforms which he wanted to be made on Twitter. Musk also alleged that so many users on Twitter are ‘spam bots’ and he wanted to remove them from the social media platform.

Responding to Musk's allegations, Parag Agrawal shared a long thread on Twitter explaining the functioning of the spam using facts and context. On Parag’s explanation, the Tesla chief tweeted a poop emoji without any further explanation or pledge to improve Twitter’s policy. After the continuous war of words, both were seen as rivals.