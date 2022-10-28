Parag Agrawal Likely To Receive USD 42 Million After His Exit From Twitter: Report

AFTER taking over Twitter, American billionaire Elon Musk terminated the top leadership including CEO Parag Agarwal as part of his first move. Apart from Agarwal, Musk sacked Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust at Twitter and two more top executives accusing them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform. However, it is reported that the top leadership will not go empty-handed back.

According to the New York Times, Tesla CEO bought Twitter after completing the USD 44 billion Twitter takeover deal on Thursday. Since Musk announced his intention to purchase Twitter in April this year, there was a buzz around that Elon Musk will fire Agarwal immediately after he takes control of the micro-blogging social media platform. A research company Equilar, then estimated how much he would receive in that scenario.

As per the deal, the former Indian-origin CEO will vest 100 per cent of his unvested equity awards, Bloomberg reported. According to research firm Equilar, Agarwal will make an estimated USD 42 million (Rs 3,457,145,328). The estimate includes a year's worth of Parag's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, as reported by the news agency Reuters.

The 38-year-old Parag Agarwal was appointed as a Twitter CEO in November 2021 after the co-founder of the social media site’s Jack Dorsey had stepped down. In announcing his decision to step down and name Agrawal as CEO, Dorsey had, as quoted by PTI said at the time “my trust in him as our CEO is bone deep.” An IIT graduate Agarwal joined Twitter in 2011 when there were less than 1,000 employees. Rising in the company, he became Twitter's chief technology officer in 2017.

Earlier in October, Musk and Twitter were expected in a face-off in Delaware's Court of Chancery - wherein the micro-blogging social media company was set to seek an order directing Musk to close the deal for USD 44 billion.