Pak’s New Army Chief Cries Foul To Defend ‘Occupied Kashmir’ During Visit To LoC

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The two South Asian nuclear powers both claim the Kashmir region in full, but rule only parts, and have fought two of their three wars over the area.
Both sides often accuse each other of breaching a 2003 ceasefire pact by shelling and firing across the LoC, a 740-km (460-mile) de facto border that cuts Kashmir into two.
Since early 2021, the LoC has been mostly quiet, following the renewal of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan's generals retain a strong influence over security matters and foreign affairs, according to analysts, and Pakistan's army chief will play a key role in managing risks of conflict with India on its eastern border, while also dealing with potential friction with Afghanistan on its western frontier.