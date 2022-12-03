Pak’s New Army Chief Cries Foul To Defend ‘Occupied Kashmir’ During Visit To LoC

Pakistan's new army chief on Saturday said the military was ready to defend "every inch of our motherland" if attacked, during a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed Kashmir region, which is claimed by both Pakistan and neighbouring India.

The visit came less than a week since General Asim Munir took charge of Pakistan's powerful military, and were among his strongest public statements on arch-rival India since taking up the role.

"Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy if ever war is imposed on us," he said, according to a statement from the military's media wing. "Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs."