Pakistan’s Talks With IMF For Bailout Package Hit An Impasse; Here's Why

PAKISTAN’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for bailout package have stalled over their disagreement on external financing estimates and precise domestic fiscal measures. Pakistan needs to secure this bailout to avert a soveriegn default. Simply put, the neighbouring nation has been unable solve an impasse over bailout, without which it will miss the date to repay its debts, as they could not agree on what is the debt amount and the policies that IMF wants it to implement.

Pakistan could also not agree to the energy cost adjustments that IMF asked it to make. Without agreement over these issues, the IMF’s visiting delegation could not share a draft Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP). The talks were scheduled to get over on Thursday, February 9.

“As of Wednesday night, we have not received the draft MEFP,” said a senior government official, as quoted by leading Pakistani English daily The Dawn. The report also added that the Fund had “reservations on final plan of action both in terms of fiscal measures and external funding sources were still there”.

The IMF estimates that the financing gap is upwards of $6 billion for the current fiscal year. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha claimed that the package is “very close to the finalisation”.

The talks with IMF, on Wednesday, “focused on fiscal table, financing, etc. There is a broad consensus on the reform actions and measures”, Pakistan’s Finance Ministry said in a statement.

IMF has agreed to a relaxed fiscal plan worth 500 billion Pakistani Rupees towards flood recovery but asked Pakistan to finance 600 billion Rupees of deficit in the primary balance with “expenditure cuts or additional tax measures”. This means that IMF will allow Pakistan to generously spend 500 billion rupees to provide relief to its people following the devastating floods last year but rest of the 600 billion rupees it needs to administer the country must be raised by cutting spending (read axing welfare schemes) and increasing taxes.

