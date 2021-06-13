Pakistan's Mango Diplomacy Rejected: The mango consignments sent on behalf of Pakistani president Arif Alvi were dispatched on Wednesday and included famous mango varieties such as the Chaunsa, Anwar Rattol, and Sindhari.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: As part of Pakistan’s Mango diplomacy, India’s neighbour had sent mango consignments to over 32 heads of the nation in what is being reported as an attempt to strengthen the diplomatic ties. The gesture, however, backfired, because all 32 countries, including the US, Canada, China, Turkey, Russia, Bangladesh, Sri lanka and Nepal, refused to accept the mango consignments citing coronavirus restrictions and quarantine regulations.

China too rejected Pakistani gesture

Pakistan’s all-weather-friend, another hostile neighbour of India’s – China – also rejected the consignment citing COVID-19 regulations. The mango ties between the two countries go as old as 1960 when Mao Zedong was gifted several crates of mangoes by Pakistani establishment.

Countries expressed regrets over returning mangoes

Countries like Egypt, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Canada expressed regrets after declining the Pakistani mangoes. The countries have returned the mangoes back to Pakistan over concerns related to COVID-19.

Not the first time countries are returning Pakistani mangoes

This is not the first time that a consignment of mangoes from Pakistan has been rejected by other countries. In 2018, a total of three mango consignments were rejected by UK upon detection of fruit flies within the crates of mangoes. The UK’s Department of Plant Protection (DPP) had also suspended the license of the mango exporter and had reportedly imposed sanctions on its hot-water treatment plant.

Before that, in 2015, authorities in Denmark too had turned away mango assignments from Pakistan following the detection of fruit flies.

Reports in Pakistani media suggest that country’s mango exports are likely to decline by 35 to 40 per cent this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma