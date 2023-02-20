Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan Likely To Be Arrested Today In Funding Case: Report

FORMER Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan will be arrested on Monday in connection to a prohibited funding case. As per the report, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has reportedly decided to arrest him.

According to ARY News, citing sources, a four-member team has been formed for the arrest. The FIA will detain the former prime minister with the assistance of the Lahore police.

Meanwhile, Khan is also expected to appear before Lahore High Court for a hearing on his bail plea application in a case linked to violent protests outside the election commission, news agency PTI reported. The case is being heard by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

Ahead of the hearing, a sizable police presence was stationed at the LHC's main entrance. Last week, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, rejected Khan's request for an extension in his interim bail in the case linked to the violent protests outside the ECP.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad said Khan was given ample amount of opportunity to appear before the court, but as he failed, his bail application of Khan was rejected.

The judge refused to accept the plea and ordered that Khan should appear by stating that the court cannot give any relief to a "powerful person" like Khan which is not given to a common person, the news agency PTI reported.

As per the Pakistan media report, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists protested after Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case last year.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who escaped an assassination attempt in November last year, is now at risk of being arrested by the police after the judge declined to extend the temporary release.

(With Agency Inputs)