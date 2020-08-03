New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan's Dawn TV was hacked on Sunday by anonymous hackers. At around 3.30 pm in the afternoon, while an advertisement was running on the channel, India's tricolour along with the message "Happy Independence Day" appeared on the screen. The flag and the message stayed on the screen for a while before disappearing.

The 'Happy Independence Day' message was shown on the channel in #Pakistan around 3:30 pm. #IndianFlag pic.twitter.com/94FI4E75Vu August 3, 2020

The incident caught the eye of netizens and went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the news channel's management announced that it had launched an investigation into the sudden broadcast of an Indian flag and Happy Independence Day text on its screen during a commercial on Sunday. “The Dawn administration has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

The agency is investigating the matter and will inform its viewers as soon as it reaches a final conclusion.” read the statement issued by the news channel. Earlier in July, the website of the Director-General of Public Relations of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was hacked.

