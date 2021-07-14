The 29-year-old Nayab Nadeem, a model by profession, was strangulated to death by unknown suspects at her house in DHA Phase-V IN Lahore.

The 29-year-old Nayab Nadeem, a model by profession, was strangulated to death by unknown suspects at her house in DHA Phase-V IN Lahore. Her brother found Nayab’s body on the floor with a bruised neck, according to the First Information Report of the incident, as quoted by The Dawn.

Defence Area’s Police station’s SHO Nayyar Nisar said police suspected that the model was strangulated, but added that the post-mortem report will reveal the facts about her death.

According to the complaint filed by Nayab's brother, she lived alone in the house and she wasn't married.

Qandeel Baloch to others: Pakistani women in showbiz routinely get killed

In May, a Pakistani-origin British woman was found dead at her rented house in Lahore's DHA. Identified as Maya (25), she was shot in the head. She had arrived from the UK two months back where her family was settled.

Earlier, model Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death at her home in Punjab by her brother Wasim in 2016.

The annual report of the State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 has set alarm bells ringing over the plight of women in the country.

The HRCP has highlighted other forms of violence against women, which include sexual assault and domestic violence prevalent across the country.

Other human rights abuses to target women include child marriage and honour killings, which even though impact men as well, are largely centered on controlling and subjugating women according to experts.

The HRCP report reiterated Pakistan's concerning standing on the Global Gender Gap Index of the World Economic Forum, where the country is placed third from bottom, that is, 151 out of 153 countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma