Washington/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: A day after Pakistan’s Imran Khan government was left red-faced after the official handle of Pakistani embassy in Serbia complained of unpaid salaries for three months, reports have emerged claiming that the Pakistani embassy in Washington too, had run out of funds to pay salaries to at least four of its employees since August. However, the active engagement of Pakistani ambassador to the United States saved the day for employees of the embassy who salaries weren’t paid, The Nation reported.

At least five of the Pakistani embassy's locally recruited contractual employees faced delays and non-payment of their monthly wages from August 2021 onwards.

One staffer out of the five affected, who had been working for the past ten years with the embassy, resigned in September owing to delays and non-payment, the report said.

These unpaid local staffers were hired by the embassy on an annual contract basis and worked for the mission on bare-minimum salaries, which ranges from 2,000 to 2,500 dollars per person per month.

The local hires, whether permanent or contractual, do not get perks and privileges that Foreign Office employees enjoy, including healthcare benefits. The domestic staffers are usually hired to help with the 'Consular section' that provides visa, passport, notarization and other consular services to the diaspora, the report said.

The Pakistani embassy in Washington reportedly struggled to maintain its funds during COVID-19 pandemic that eventually affected the salary payments, sources told news agency IANS, adding that the embassy had to borrow money from other account heads to keep up with the monthly salaries for the staffers hired locally.

Earlier, questioning ‘Naya Pakistan’ model of Imran Khan government, in a now deleted tweet, Pakistani Embassy in Serbia tweeted, “With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we goverment official will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this Naya Pakistan."

- With inputs from IANS

Posted By: Mukul Sharma