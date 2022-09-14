Pakistan Writes To Afghanistan Seeking JeM Chief Masood Azhar's Arrest

PAKISTAN has written a letter to Afghanistan for the arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, local media reported citing sources. According to Pakistani media outlet Bol News, Maulana Masood Azhar is probably present in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Kanhar areas.

This report comes after Paris-based international watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has forced Islamabad to take action against some of the UN-designated terrorists, offering the possibility of getting out from the grey list now.

Notably, Pakistan's recent action on Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) operational commander Sajid Mir, which it kept on declaring dead until now, is the result of FATF's persistent pressure on Pakistan. Pakistan maintains that Azhar is not present in Pakistan and likely to be in Afghanistan.

Despite claims by Pakistan that he is not traceable, he continues to publish articles on Pakistani social media networks exhorting JeM cadres to indulge in Jihad and eulogizing the Taliban takeover of Kabul, claiming that Taliban victory would open avenues for Muslim victories elsewhere, reported South Asia Press.

Pakistan, which is on the grey list of the Paris-based international watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF), faltered on four of its goals regarding anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terror (AML/CFT).

The Asia-Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering has rated Pakistan's level of effectiveness as 'low' on 10 out of 11 international goals, even though the country is now compliant with 38 out of 40 technical recommendations, reported Dawn. The APG noted that Pakistan had low effectiveness on 10 "Immediate Outcomes (IOs)" under international standards against money laundering and terror financing.

Under the FATF-APG assessment mechanism, effective ratings on "Immediate Outcomes" reflect the effectiveness of a country's measures. The assessment is conducted on the basis of 11 immediate outcomes, which represent key goals that an effective AML/CFT system should achieve, reported Dawn.

The immediate outcome 11 requires that persons and entities involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction are prevented from raising, moving and using funds, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

(With ANI Inputs)