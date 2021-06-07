Pakistan Train Accident: The officials said that around 13 to 14 bogies were derailed while over six were "completely destroyed" in the accident.

Karachi (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: At least 30 people lost their lives while 50 others were injured after two trains collided at the Ghotki district in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province on Monday morning. The officials said that around 13 to 14 bogies were derailed while over six were "completely destroyed" in the accident.

Several teams, the officials said, are at the spot, adding that a massive rescue operation is underway. However, they said that it would be a "challenge" for them to rescue those who are still trapped.

"This is a challenging task. It will take time to use heavy machinery to free citizens (still trapped). We are also establishing a medical camp to provide medical aid to citizens," Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said, adding that casualties are expected to rise.

According to Dawn News, Sir Syed Express, which was heading towards Karachi from Lahore, collided with the Millat Express after it derailed on the way to Sargodha from Karachi. Following the accident, an emergency has been declared at hospitals in Ghotki, Dharki, Obaro and Mirpur Mathelo districts, Dawn News reported.

Meanwhile, a similar incident happened March this year after a Lahore-bound Karachi Express had derailed in Pakistan's Sindh province, killing a woman while 13 others were injured. A probe later launched under the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had blamed the "poor condition of the track" for the accident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma