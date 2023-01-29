39 Killed After Bus Falls In Valley In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

At least 39 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan. The incident took place in Lasbela after a speeding passenger bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge, fell into a ravine and caught fire, PTI cited a senior official as saying.

The bus was carrying 48 passengers, of which only three have been rescued alive. Those rescued included a child and a woman. Officials fear that the death toll is likely to rise.

The vehicle was travelling from provincial capital Quetta to Karachi, the capital and main city of Sindh province, when the accident took place.

According to Hamza Anjum, Assistant Commissioner Lasbela, “The bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela and fell into a ravine and then caught fire,” he said.

Police and rescue officials, who were rushed to the spot, were busy in pulling out bodies and shifting them to the nearby hospitals, officials said.