Islamabad/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Nine months after 10 Chinese construction workers were killed in a terrorist attack at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s under-construction Dasu dam, the Imran Khan government will pay less than half of what Beijing had demanded in damages, $11.6 million against demanded damage figure of $38 million. The development came after Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) met Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday and cleared $11.6 million towards compensation for the families of deceased Chinese workers.

“The ECC, after deliberation and considering the depth of our relationship with China, approved the proposal of payment of USD 11.6 million as a goodwill gesture on (the) government level,” an official statement by Pakistan Finance Ministry said.

The Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is funded by World Bank and Pakistan, due to lack of in-house technological backing required for dam construction sought Chinese help. According to an official statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the dam will provide clean energy to an electricity-scarce Pakistan.

“Phase one of Dasu Dam will be completed by 2025, which will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This capacity will increase to 4320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029,” PM Imran Khan had said.

Reports claimed that the Pakistani authorities found the involvement of Pakistan Taliban in the attack. It was also claimed that the vehicle carrying the explosives was smuggled into Pakistan. Pakistan Minister of External Affairs (MEA) had also alleged that India had backed the militants involved in Dasu dam attack.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs rejected the allegations, calling them ‘absurd’. “This is yet another attempt by Pakistan to malign India, in a bid to deflect international attention from its role as the epicentre of regional instability and a safe haven for proscribed terrorists,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma