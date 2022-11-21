Pakistan To Get A New Army Chief Soon: A Look At The Probable Successors of General Bajwa

AS GENERAL Qamar Javed Bajwa, the present chief of Pakistan's army, is all set to retire on November 29, speculation about potential successors who will succeed him has grown.

According to the media reports as quoted by news agency PTI, Pakistan's Ministry of Defence has recommended five names to the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. The Pakistan Army Act (PAA) states that the Ministry of Defence(MoD) should issue the 'discharge summary' of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to pave the way for the appointment of his successor.

The Prime Minister's office has received the names of five top generals from the MOD regarding the appointment, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, quoting sources. However, the PM is yet to confirm the report from the Ministry of Defence, the newspaper said.

Here's a list of probable army chiefs:

Lieutenant General Asim Munir

Munir, who is the general of the Frontier Force Regiment, has served under Bajwa's direct command. However, he was removed by Imran Khan within eight months of his appointment and was replaced by someone considered close to him.

Lieutenant-General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Shamshad Mirz is the senior-most serving officer in the army after General Bajwa. Hailing from the Sindh Regiment, he had an illustrious career in the Army, especially in senior leadership over the past seven years.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid

Faiz Hamid, who is considered to be among the loyalists of Imran Khan, is among the most talked-about army commanders on the list.

As an army person, Bajwa has handled several key military and diplomatic roles.

Lieutenant-General Azhar Abbas

General Azhar Abbas holds the position of general staff and oversees the military's operational and intelligence business.

Lieutenant-General Nauman Mahmood

Mahmood is the president of the National Defence University, which is the top military educational institution. He has previously served as commanding officer of an infantry regiment and chief of staff of a corps.