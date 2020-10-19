Pakistan, notorious for harbouring terrorists and financing their operations across the world, has failed to complete six of 27 anti-terror tasks given by the FATF.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan is likely to remain in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'Grey List' after the country, notorious for harbouring terrorists and financing their operations across the world, failed to complete six FATF tasks, including action against India's most wanted terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. In 2018, FATF, the global terror financing watchdog had placed Pakistan in its 'Grey List' over terror financing and money laundering. The move had vindicated India's stand that Pakistan is a country that sponsors terrorism. The FATF had asked Pakistan to implement a 27-point action plan to curb terror financing and money laundering.

However, the country has not yet fulfilled at least six of the 27 anti-terror tasks, a condition for removal from the 'Grey List'. The Paris-based global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog had first set the 2019 deadline but later extended it due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the extension, Pakistan failed to implement at least six points from the action plan, which experts believe is due to the country's lack of will.

Earlier in June, the Financial Action Task Force under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu decided to keep Pakistan in the 'Grey List' till its next plenary after it failed to curb the terror financing. India accuses Pakistan of carrying out terror attacks on its soil and sponsoring anti-India elements.

'Pakistan safe harbour for terror groups targeting India'

According to a US State Department report, Pakistan remained a safe harbour for terrorists and terror outfits targeting India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its chief Masood Azhar.

"Pakistan remained a safe harbour for other regionally focused terrorist groups. It allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN, as well as groups targeting India, including LeT and its affiliated front organisations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to operate from its territory," the report said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma