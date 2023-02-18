Pakistan Sends Same Relief Material To Turkey It Received From Ankara During 2022 Floods: Report

AS COUNTRIES from across the globe teamed up to send relief and rescue materials to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, Pakistan also joined the bandwagon and recently sent relief materials along with troops for search and rescue to Turkey. However, a report has now claimed that the aid dispatched by Pakistan to Turkey is the same relief material they had received from Turkey following the floods in Pakistan earlier last year.

According to a report by CNN-News18, the Turkish authorities have also raised this issue with the Pakistan foreign ministry leaving them red-faced. The report stated that Pakistan authorities only replaced the outer box of the relief material but forgot to change it from the inside.

While the outside boxes carried the message that these materials are sent by the people of Pakistan to help the earthquake-affected regions, the message inside the box said that these materials were sent by the people of Turkey to assist the people of Pakistan to fight with devastating effects of floods, the news report claimed.

A Pakistan-based journalist Shahid Masood has also claimed that Turkey received the same assistance that Islamabad had received during the floods in Sindh province. He made the shocking revelations on the GNN news channel in Pakistan. The journalist alleged that Pakistan dispatched the same relief goods they received during floods and sent the aid back to Turkey in the name of quake aid.

This comes as a major embarrassment as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, went to Turkey on Thursday for a two-day visit as a special gesture of support and to show solidarity for the people of the country following the devastating earthquake.

"I am leaving for Türkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan. True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours," Sharif tweeted.

Earlier, the country faced embarrassment when Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif was told to postpone his visit to the quake-affected nation as the country was busy with rescue and relief operations.

As per the latest reports, more than 45,000 people have lost their lives in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. The quake destroyed nearly 2,64,000 apartments with many people still missing. The death toll is expected to rise.