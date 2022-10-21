Pakistan Removed From FATF’s Inglorious ‘Grey List’ After Four Years

THE FINANCIAL Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed Pakistan from its "grey list" for supporting terrorism in light of its "significant progress in improving its AML/CFT framework."

Pakistan is "no longer subject to FATF's increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system," states FATF

The watchdog, FATF, said that in addition to fixing technical shortcomings, Pakistan has improved the efficiency of its anti-money laundering system and worked to combat financing of terrorism.

FATF President, T. Raja Kumar, said, "They've (Pakistan) been removed from the grey list, however, there's still work to be done on their part. I'm encouraging Pakistan to continue to work with the Asia-Pacific group to continue taking steps to combat terrorism financing."

They've (Pakistan) been removed from the grey list, however, there's still work to be done on their part. I'm encouraging Pakistan to continue to work with the Asia-Pacific group to continue taking steps to combat terrorism financing: FATF president T Raja Kumar