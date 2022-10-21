Pakistan Removed From FATF’s Inglorious ‘Grey List’ After Four Years

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 08:45 PM IST
THE FINANCIAL Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed Pakistan from its "grey list" for supporting terrorism in light of its "significant progress in improving its AML/CFT framework."
The watchdog, FATF, said that in addition to fixing technical shortcomings, Pakistan has improved the efficiency of its anti-money laundering system and worked to combat financing of terrorism.
FATF President, T. Raja Kumar, said, "They've (Pakistan) been removed from the grey list, however, there's still work to be done on their part. I'm encouraging Pakistan to continue to work with the Asia-Pacific group to continue taking steps to combat terrorism financing."
The development comes four years after the country was put on the grey list for its failure to combat the risk of money laundering, which leads to terror funding and corruption.
The continued inclusion of Pakistan on the "grey list" made it more challenging for Islamabad to obtain financial assistance from the IMF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the European Union, further compounding the issues for the already cash-strapped nation.Now that the country is out of the 'Grey list', Pakistan can now try to get foreign funds to overcome its poor economic situation.
The Financial Action Task Force was established in 1989. The inter-governmental body was formed to fight money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.