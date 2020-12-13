At least 25 people were injured in a suspected grenade attack near the Ganj Mandi police station in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: At least 25 people were injured in an explosion near the Ganj Mandi police station in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Sunday. Though Rawalpindi Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Younas has denied to ascertain the cause of the blast, local media reports suggest that it was carried by some local militants using a hand grenade, reported Dawn News.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and counter terrorism department officials and forensic experts arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. Local media reports suggest that 22 people have been shifted to a nearby hospital while three were provided first aid on the spot.

This is the second such attack in Pakistan's Rawalpindi over the last ten days. On December 4, a similar incident happened and one person was killed while several others were injured in that attack.

"One person was killed and seven others wounded. It was a timed device and was planted near a bus terminal," Rawalpindi police spokesman Sajjad ul Hassan told AFP.

Dawn news reported that the attack was "carried out using an improvised explosive device with ball bearings and containing one kilogramme of explosive material".

Meanwhile, no group claimed the responsibility for the attack. However, the local police informed that it was probing all angles, including the possibility of terrorism.

Notably, it was only the second bomb blast in Rawalpindi since 2015, the same year the army intensified a crackdown on militants. In June, a similar explosion at a popular market killed one person and injured more than a dozen others.

Rawalpindi, the country's fourth-largest city, is known for its military garrison and adjoins the capital Islamabad.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma