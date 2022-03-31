Islamabad | Jagran World Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began the address to his nation on Thursday evening. Imran Khan invoked the notion of making Pakistan 'riyasat-e-madina' while citing the 'founding principles' of him joining the politics in the first place. "Today, I have to talk something important about the country's future," Imran Khan said in his opening remarks. "I decided to do this address live because Pakistan is at a defining moment and we have two paths ahead of us," he added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that he had decided at the time of becoming the Prime Minister that his country's foreign policy will be independent. "It doesn't mean that we wanted enmity," he added.

The Pakistan Prime Minister was earlier scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday but it was postponed without any reason. On Thursday too, the Pakistan Prime Minister postponed the address to his nation twice before finally appearing to address the country at 8:45 PM (Indian Standard Time).

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma