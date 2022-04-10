Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Imran Khan, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power after a week of drama over the no-trust vote in the National Assembly of Pakistan. The no-confidence motion was brought by opposition parties after several key allies of Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) left the alliance, leaving the ruling party without the majority mark in the 342-member House.

The no-confidence motion was earlier rejected by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had revoked Speaker's ruling, reinstating Imran as Prime Minister of the country.

With 174 members voting in favour of the resolution, Imran was ousted from power, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be removed through a no-confidence motion. Following are brief profiles of the key players in the saga:

Shehbaz Sharif:

Brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, 70-year-old Shehbaz was the key architect in the no-confidence motion against Imran. A three-time Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, Shehbaz is now all set to become the country's next Prime Minister.

Shehbaz is currently the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N). He is known for his administration and quoting revolutionary poetry in speeches.

Asif Ali Zardari:

Known for his playboy lifestyle until an arranged marriage with former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013. Nicknamed "Mr Ten Percent", the 67-year-old is currently the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari:

The son of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the current chairman of the PPP. The 33-year-old, who is graduated from the University of Oxford, is considered a progressive and has favourable image among the country's youth. However, he has been frequently mocked for a poor command of Urdu, Pakistan's national language.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman:

The former Leader of the Opposition of Pakistan, Fazal-ur-Rehman is an Islamic fundamentalist Pakistani Deobandi politician and current president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. He had started his political life as a firebrand Islamist hardliner but has softened his stance over the years, forging alliance with secular parties.

Rehman is a sworn enemy of Imran and had called him "Jew", taking a dig at the 69-year-old for his former marriage to Briton Jemima Goldsmith. Imran, however, had hit back at Rehman, calling him "Mullah Diesel" for his alleged participation in graft involving fuel licenses.

