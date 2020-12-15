PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman while speaking to the media in Lahore alongside PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other opposition leaders made the demand.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 Opposition parties, have issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit by January 31 or face intese nation-wide protests, including a long march to the national capital. According to Dawn News, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman while speaking to the media in Lahore alongside PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other opposition leaders made the demand.

"Today, we want to make clear to the government that it should resign by January 31," the JUI-F leader was quoted as saying by the English daily.

"All party workers in PDM and the people of Pakistan are appealed to start preparations for the long march from today," Rehman added

He also said that if the Imran Khan-led PTI government refuses to quit by that time, PDM leadership will meet on February 1 to announce the long march to Islamabad and its date will also be decided during the meeting.

He also hailed the rally as a big success and said that the Sunday's gathering at the Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore was "historic".

"During today's meeting, anger was also expressed at the way the military's media affairs wing put pressure on electronic media for negative propaganda against the rally," he said, adding that the Lahore rally will be remembered in history.

PML-N leader and former PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam also expressed her anguish towards the lac of media coverage of PDM's rally and said that it was a "matter of concern" that certain channels were airing news that was completely baseless.

"There is a video of me on record, that with both of my hands, I appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of my party workers and Lahore MNAs and MPAs," she added.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma