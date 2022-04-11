Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: The week-long political drama in Pakistan is expected to end on Monday as the National Assembly meets to elect the new Prime Minister of country. Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, is all set to be elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Along with former President Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto, Sharif, 70, has been on the forefront against Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) government. On Sunday, he had met Bilawal and Zardari to discuss the current political situation in the country.

The meeting took place at the Bilawal House after Imran Khan was ousted from power following the loss in the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Pakistan Political Crisis:

14:14 hours: Just In: Ahead of the National Assembly session, PTI has chaired a parliamentary party at the Parliament House in Islamabad, reports Radio Pakistan.

14:00 hours: Meanwhile, protests erupted against the army across Pakistan on Sunday in support of Imran Khan. According to several reports, "Chowkidar chor hai", a slogan first raised in India by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was heard at a rally addressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Punjab province.

13:50 hours: Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was elected as the opposition's for the Prime Ministerial post. On the other hand, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was nominated as PTI's candidate for the PM post.

13:45 hours: The crucial National Assembly session to elect the new Prime Minister of Pakistan will be held on Monday. The session will begin from 2 pm (local time).

