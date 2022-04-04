Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will continue its hearing on the rejection of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. The court on Sunday had adjourned the hearing till Monday with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial barring all state institutions from taking any "unconstitutional" steps.

Chief Justice Bandial had also said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.

Here are the latest updates from the Pakistan Political Crisis:

- On Monday, Imran was de-notified as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, the cricketer-turned-politician can continue as Prime Minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker PM, as per Article 224 of the Constitution.

"Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," read the notification from the Cabinet Division.

- This comes after Pakistan President Arif Alvi dismissed the National Assembly on advice of Imran. Elections will now be held in Pakistan within 90 days under Article 224 of the Constitution.

- It should be noted that no Pakistani Prime Minister has ever completed a full five-year term in the office.

- Imran needed 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly of Pakistan to survive the trust vote. However, with key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allies deserting Imran, it remained highly unlikely for the premier to achieve that number.

- However, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have condemned the rejection of no-confidence motion. It also rejected Imran's advice to President to dissolve the assembly, calling it an attack on democracy.

"PFUJ and HRCP have condemned the act of, Dy Speaker of National Assembly for rejecting the resolution for vote of no confidence against the prime minister during the session of the National Assembly," they said in a joint statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma