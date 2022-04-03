Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: The fate of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would be decided today as his government faces the crucial no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Imran - who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan' - needs 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to stop opposition parties from toppling his government. However, many of his key allies have deserted his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), making it difficult for Imran to survive the no-trust vote.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion (tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28), Imran had said he will not resign and will "fight till the last ball". On Saturday, the cricketer-turned-politician also said people need not worry as "a captain always has a plan".

Here are the LIVE Updates from political crisis in Pakistan:

11:21 hours: Pakistan's Opposition member has moved a motion for the removal of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser ahead of no-trust vote.

10:55 hours: BREAKING: Federal government has sacked the Governor of Punjab province, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Deputy speaker of Punjab assembly will be the acting governor in the meantime, reports Pakistani media.

10:40 hours: Recap: Proceedings in the Pakistan National Assembly will resume at 11.30 am.

10:07 hours: Just In: In Islamabad, the district administration has imposed Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding, reports Geo News.

9:45 hours: Ahead of the no-trust vote, security has been beefed up across Pakistan, reports local media.

9:10 hours: According to reports in Pakistani media, Imran Khan will attend crucial session of the National Assembly today.

8:32 hours: Imran has also urged Tehreek-e-Insaf legislators to go to National Assembly today during the proceedings of no-confidence motion, reports Radio Pakistan.

8:20 hours; Imran, however, is confident that his government would be able to survive the no-trust motion. On Saturday, he urged his supporters not to worry, saying "a captain always has a plan". "A captain always has a plan. And I have many plans. Inshallah (God-willing), I will give you good news tomorrow," he said.

8:10 hours: Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly to survive the no-confidence motion. However, with key PTI allies deserting his government, the number remains difficult to achieve.

8:00 hours: The voting for crucial no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government in Pakistan will be held today. According to GeoNews, the voting is expected to be held around 11.30 am (local time).

