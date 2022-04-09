Islamabad | Jagran News Desk: Amid the chaotic political play for over a week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will finally face the no-trust vote on Saturday following the Supreme Court's order. Imran Khan's government suffered a setback on Thursday as Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which he had rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the opposition parties ahead of a no-confidence vote today, Imran Khan said that he will "not accept any scenario in which an imported government is brought in Pakistan" and will go to the people. He again strongly raked up the "foreign conspiracy charge" by mentioning the United States and repeatedly told people to struggle and strive for the "sovereignty" of the country.

In an indication that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government could lose the no-trust vote, he urged people to take to the streets on Sunday evening and said he will join them in their struggle. He alleged "open horse-trading" to bring down his government and said democracy in Pakistan has "become a joke".

Here are the LIVE Updates from the no-trust motion against Imran Khan:

- There should also be a discussion on the issue of "international conspiracy" today: Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser

- I hope you (Speaker) will carry out today's proceedings of the House as per the Supreme Court order. I urge you to stand for the Constitution and law. You must catch this moment with your conviction: Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition in Pakistan National Assembly

- Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi present in the National Assembly

- Pakistan National Assembly meets in Islamabad to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan

- Voting on no-trust motion can shift to next week, Federal Minister for Information and Law Fawad Chaudhry, reports Pakistan's Geo News

- Security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad on the day of no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan

#WATCH Security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad on the day of no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/3teEKzMFpX — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

- Pakistan's National Assembly meets today to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan

- Members of the National Assembly have started to arrive at Parliament House ahead of the no-trust vote following the Supreme Court order: Pak media

- Ahead of the no-trust vote today, Imran Khan on Friday said that the US official had warned the Pakistan diplomat that "if he (Imran Khan) saves himself from the no-confidence motion, then Pakistan will have to face severe consequences".

- "There is open horse-trading, politicians are being sold, they are being held in hotels like cattle, they are being auctioned. Pakistan's democracy has become a joke. What kind of democracy is this and what kind of democracy permits this? The Supreme Court should at least should have taken a suo moto cognizance," he said.

- In a setback to the Imran Khan government, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker which rejected the no-confidence motion brought bt opposition parties and restored the National Assembly.

- The court gave directions for holding the sitting of the National Assembly "not later than 10:30 am on April 9" for the no-trust vote. The court set aside all the subsequent steps taken after the rejection of the no-confidence vote.

- It also declared that the Prime Minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers stand restored to their respective offices as of April 3. The top court further ruled that the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion must be convened by Saturday morning and must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion

- The opposition appeared to have the numbers for the no-confidence motion with some allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deciding to part ways. Several members of PTI had also turned rebels.

- The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan