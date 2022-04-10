Islamabad | Jagran World Desk:Following an intense late-night drama, Imran Khan-led government was on Sunday ousted from power in Pakistan after losing the no-confidence vote in Pakistan National Assembly. The resolution against Imran Khan was passed after 174 members voted in favour of it.

Earlier, Pakistan's parliament on Saturday began a vote on a no-confidence motion seeking the

ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more than 13 hours after Imran Khan-led PTI attempted to delay the move.

Minutes earlier, Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, a member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who had adjourned the house three times on Saturday, announced his resignation, heightening the drama in the chamber. After announcing resignation, he asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N chaired the proceedings.

"The country's interests must be the priority," he said.

A start to the voting, which was to happen on Saturday on court orders, was announced by a legislator from the opposition, who took over the empty speaker's seat.

The crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST) with Speaker Qaiser, a senior member of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, in chair. Since then, the session was adjourned thrice for one reason or another.

The voting came after Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Imran Khan.

Imran Khan's allies blocked the no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, prompting the country's Supreme Court to intervene and allow the vote to go through.

The prime minister's supporters claim there is a foreign conspiracy to oust him.

Imran Khan, 69, surged to power in 2018 with the military's support, but recently lost his parliamentary majority when allies quit his coalition government.

Opposition parties say he has failed to revive an economy battered by COVID-19 or fulfil promises to make Pakistan a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected on the world stage.

Before Saturday's session was adjourned, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, expected to become prime minister, urged lower house Speaker Qaiser to ensure the vote was carried out as a matter of priority. The speaker said he would implement the court order "in true letter and spirit".

NO 'IMPORTED GOVERNMENT'

The opposition and some analysts say Khan has fallen out with the military, a charge he and the military deny.

The army has ruled the state for half its 75-year post-colonial history, and no prime minister has completed a full five-year term. Imran Khan, who enjoyed widespread popular support when he took office, said late on Friday he was disappointed with the top court ruling but accepted it.

But he said he would not recognise any opposition government that replaced him.

"I will not accept an imported government. I'm ready for a struggle. he told the nation in a late-night address, suggesting the move to oust him was part of a foreign conspiracy and calling for peaceful protests on Sunday.

Imran Khan has also accused the United States of supporting a plot to oust him, without offering evidence of his claim, which Washington has dismissed.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta