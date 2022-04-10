Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be voted out of power after losing a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Despite Imran's government's moves to delay the resolution, the voting took place mid-night with 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly voting in favour of it.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. The voting in the National Assembly took place after a week-long drama over the no-trust vote with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's move to reject it. Suri had rejected the resolution and called it "unconstitutional".

2. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed Suri's move and reinstated the National Assembly. It also declared that the voting for the no-confidence motion must be held on Saturday, noting that the House shall not be adjourned until a vote on the motion.

3. "The Speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present Session, and shall do so immediately and in any case not later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturday 09.04.2022, to conduct the business of the House as per the Orders of the Day that had been issued for 03.04.2022 and in terms as stated in, and required by, Article 95 of the Constitution read with Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly Rules, 2007 ("Rules")," Pakistan Supreme Court verdict said.

4. Imran, however, had expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict and linked the opposition's move to oust him through a no-trust vote with "foreign conspiracy". He had also named the United States (US) in his speeches, saying Washington was not happy with his Russia's visit.

5. Imran came to power in 2018 with a promise to create a "Naya Pakistan". Analysts, however, now believe that cricketer-turned-politician has now fallen out with the army, a charge denied by both sides.

6. No Prime Minister of Pakistan has ever completed a full five-year term in the office.

7. Meanwhile, the opposition has welcomed the resolution in the National Assembly and said that the "nightmare of Pakistan is over and it is time to heal". "The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance and success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland," tweeted Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

8. Now, the voting to elect the new Prime Minister of Pakistan will take place on Monday.

9. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is likely to be appointed as the country's next. He is the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

10. Analysts say Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan's military, which traditionally controls foreign and defence policy in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma