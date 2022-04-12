Islamabad | Jagran World Desk: Imran Khan, who was ousted as Pakistan prime minister on April 10 through a no-trust vote, has called for "immediate elections", even as Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif took over as the 23rd Pakistan Prime Minister.

Imran Khan took to Twitter and said: "Let the people decide, through fair and free elections, whom they want as their prime minister. He also said that he would be holding a rally in Peshawar on April 13.

"We are demanding immediate elections as that is the only way forward -- to let the people decide, through fair and free elections, whom they want as their prime minister," he tweeted.

Imran Khan, who is the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, further said: "On Wednesday I will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha - my first jalsa after being removed through a foreign- instigated regime change. I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state not as a puppet state of foreign powers.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government.

The PTI legislators boycotted the session of the National Assembly held to elect the new Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif, who was the prime ministerial candidate of the joint opposition was elected with 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voting in his favour.

He was later sworn in as Prime Minister by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. President Arif Alvi complained of "discomfort" hours before swearing-in function.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said the new government will not take revenge against the ousted PTI government but will hold it accountable for "scandals" that took place during its rule.

"We will not take revenge, but will surely hold them accountable. There was this goods train running between Lahore and Bani gala (residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan). We will not take revenge but will surely hold them accountable for these scandals," Maryam Nawaz told reporters.





(With agency inputs)

