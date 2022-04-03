Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday called for fresh elections after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Sur rejected the no-confidence motion against his government, calling it "unconstitutional" and a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Addressing the nation immediately after the National Assembly session, Imran said he has advised President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi to dissolve the country's parliament, adding that the conspiracy of foreign powers to take down this government has collapsed.

"I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakitan to prepare for elections," Imran said. "I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them."

Imran's advice to dissolve the National Assembly has been accepted by President Alvi. Fresh elections would now be held in Pakistan after 90 days.

Experts believe that fresh elections were the only way for Imran to save his government. In 343-member National Assembly, Imran needed 172 votes to survive, but with key allies deserting PTI, that number remained highly unlikely to achieve.

Meanwhile, opposition NAMs protested outside the Parliament House against the decision. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari said Imran's government has violated the Constitution.

"The united opposition is not leaving Parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the Constitution of Pakistan," he said in a Tweet.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) or the PML-N also criticised Imran for choosing to "bulldoze constitution". "Decency, grace and honour are great virtues but Imran Niazi showing to the whole world that he doesn’t posses even an iota of them. Having lost majority in National Assembly chooses to bulldoze constitution. He will be defeated with unprecedented humiliation in history Insha Allah," tweeted PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal.

Leading constitutional lawyer Salman Akram Raja, meanwhile, said that the “entire procure by the deputy speaker and the advice by the premier to dissolve the assembly was unconstitutional". He said that the Supreme Court would decide the entire controversy.

"The basic issue is determining the legality of the ruling by the deputy speaker. If the top court says that the ruling is according to laws, then the advice by the prime minister will also be as per law," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma