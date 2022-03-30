Islamabad | Jagran World Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled his scheduled address to nation on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI quoted Pakistani media as saying. Khan is currently navigating through difficult political waters ahead of an impending debate in Pakistan National Assembly on a no-confidence-motion against his government. It is expected that Khan won't be able to complete his five-year tenure as Prime Minister, as has been the case in Pakistan since 1947.

According to reports in Pakistani media, PM Imran Khan has lost the majority mark already after MQM (Muttahida Qaumi Movement) – an Imran Khan government ally – joined the ranks with Pakistan Movement for Democracy (PMD), a conglomeration of opposition parties demanding Imran Khan's government to step away from administration citing rising inflation, corruption and unemployment. Two MQM ministers have also quit Imran Khan's cabinet.

Pakistan National Assembly is set to debate on no-confidence-motion against Imran Khan on March 31.

Prime Minister Khan, who needs 172 votes in the house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him, is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appeared to have made his position fragile.

Geo News earlier reported that MQM-P lawmakers Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haque, serving as federal ministers, submitted their resignations to the prime minister.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. The PTI has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers to retain power.

Khan is facing a rebellion by his about two dozen lawmakers and allied parties.

No prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan strictly directed his party lawmakers to either abstain or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against him, which is likely to be held in the first week of April.

Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan' but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of opposition ships to make war on his government.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma