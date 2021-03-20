Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Two days after getting inoculated with China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said his aide Faisal Sultan in a Tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Sultan, who is Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, said that Khan has isolated himself at his home and getting treated for the infection.

Khan, 68, had received the first dose of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on March 18. China has donated nearly 50,000 doses of Sinopharm to Pakistan, allowing the Imran Khan government to launch the vaccination drive in the country from March 10.

According to Al Jazeera, vaccination uptake has been slow in Pakistan, where authorities have faced a significant amount of vaccine hesitancy among the general public and healthcare workers.

Pakistan is expecting to get GAVI's first batch of 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca sometime later this month, officials said.

Besides Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, Pakistan has approved Russia's Sputnik and China's CanSino Biologics Inc's (CanSinoBIO) vaccines for emergency use.

Coronavirus cases have been rising at an alarming rate in Pakistan, especially in its largest and richest province Punjab. So far, the deadly infection, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2020, has affected 6.15 lakh and claimed more than 13,700 lives in Pakistan.

Looking at the alarming spike, Pakistan Minister Asad Umar had warned that the Imran Khan government might reimpose restrictions in the country to break the chain of the infection. "The new strain (first found in Britain) spreads faster and is more deadly," he had said on Twitter earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma