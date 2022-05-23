Islamabad | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to save fuel, the Pakistani government is mulling the possibility of reducing the working days a week in the nation. This comes in amid rising oil consumption in Pakistan and increasing import bill, owing to higher international fuel prices. By this, the country hopes to save an estimated annual foreign exchange of up to USD 2.7 billion.

These estimates are based on three different scenarios in terms of working days and fuel conservation prepared by the State Bank of Pakistan for foreign exchange savings of $1.5 billion to $2.7 billion, Pakistani media Dawn reported.

In the first case based on four working days and three holidays in which retail is open like a weekend, the average POL saving is estimated at USD122 million a month or USD1.5 billion a year. Ninety-per cent of oil consumption is assumed for working days and the remaining 10 per cent for holidays in a month, Dawn reported.

In the second case based on four working days, two holidays and one day of lockdown (retail to remain closed for one day), the saving in the shape of reduced oil import is estimated at USD 175 million a month or USD2.1 billion a year.

In the third scenario based on four working days, one holiday and two days of lockdown (commercial activities to remain off for two days), the POL saving in import bill could be around $230 million or about $2.7 billion. This case, however, is considered too harsh as it could negatively affect public confidence.

Reportedly, a senior government official said the relevant authorities from the power and petroleum divisions had been advised to come up with their estimates also including electricity conservation to take up the matter in a holistic manner with cost benefit analysis of various sectors before reaching a conclusion.

These estimates suggest that additional petroleum products POL consumption for one more working day a week would cost the nation about USD642 million in terms of commuting, which do not include freight and transportation. Conversely, reduced consumption with one less working day a week provides an annual saving of about USD 2.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's total oil import during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year (FY22) has gone beyond USD 17 billion, showing a massive 96 per cent growth compared to the same period last fiscal year.

(With IANS Inputs)

