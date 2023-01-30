Peshawar Mosque Blast: 28 Killed, 150 Injured In Suicide Bomb Attack

A police officer guides an ambulance after a suicide blast in a mosque, at police line area in Peshawar (Image Credits: Reuters)

AT LEAST 28 people have been killed and 150 others were injured after a suicide blast took place in a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar's area on Monday, reported Pakistan's Dawn News citing Officials

According to a report by Reuters, a police many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers.

The mosque was situated near a police station and there were nearly 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police officials cited by Reuters.

"It happened during prayers. A two-storey building has collapsed," an eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV, saying he was just outside the mosque when explosion happened.

"We received 19 dead and over 90 injured from the Peshawar Police Lines blast," said Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading Hospital, referring to the neighborhood.

"Many others are in critical condition. According to police there were more casualties buried beneath the rubble. Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove the debrise and carrying wounded people on their shoulders. "

A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," police official Sikandar Khan said.

Further detail into the matter is awaited.

(With inputs from ANI and Reuters)