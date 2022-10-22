Pakistan Out Of Anti-Terror Grey List After Four Years: What Does It Mean

FOUR years after it was put on the "grey list" by the Financial Action Task Force(FATF), Pakistan's name was finally struck off it on Friday. The financial watchdog, FATF, said that the country has strengthened its anti-money laundering setup and has also worked on fighting terror funding.The watchdog, FATF, said that in addition to fixing technical shortcomings, Pakistan has improved the efficiency of its anti-money laundering system and worked to combat the financing of terrorism.

FATF President, T. Raja Kumar, said, "They've (Pakistan) been removed from the grey list, however, there's still work to be done on their part. I'm encouraging Pakistan to continue to work with the Asia-Pacific group to continue taking steps to combat terrorism financing."

What is FATF?

The Financial Action Task Force is an inter-governmental body that was established in the year 1989. It was formed to fight money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. As a policy-making body, the FATF works to generate the necessary political will to bring about national legislative and regulatory reforms in these areas.

What is the grey list and black list?

FATF monitors and reviews jurisdictions with terrorist financing activities that may risk the global financial system. On the basis of this, FATF identifies these countries under specific lists.

Grey List: The Global Watchdog Grey List comprises countries that are considered safe havens for supporting terror funding and money laundering. Any country that is included in this list is considered a warning that it may enter the blacklist of the FATF.

Black List: The countries that are known as non-cooperative countries are put on the blacklist. Countries on this list support terror financing and money laundering activities. A vote from three countries is essential to be named on the Black List.

Why Was Pakistan Put on the Grey List?

Pakistan was put on the grey list because it failed to combat the risk of money laundering, which leads to terror funding and corruption. The Dawn newspaper reported that it was also included in the increased monitoring risk for deficiencies in its legal, financial, and regulatory investigations, prosecution, judicial, and non-government sectors.

Since then, it has maintained high-level political commitments to address these issues under a 27-point plan. Later, the number of action points was increased to 34.

Earlier, in June, FATF found Pakistan compliant or largely compliant on all 34 points and fielded an onsite mission to verify this before announcing its exit from the grey list.

Pakistan had not yet addressed the 34-point action plan's items concerning Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar, and the group's "operational commander" Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

Why was Pakistan removed from the list?

A major reason for Pakistan's exit from the grey list was that Pakistan in June was found to be compliant or 'largely compliant' with the demands laid down by the FATF.

In June 2018, the FATF urged Islamabad to implement a 27-point action plan to combat money laundering and terrorism financing by the end of 2019. However, the coronavirus epidemic caused the deadline to be extended.

Later, the 27 points rose to 34 points.

The FATF subsequently made the decision to send out an on-site mission to confirm it in person.

Between August 29 and September 2, a 15-member joint delegation from the FATF and its regional affiliate, the Asia Pacific Group, based in Sydney, visited Pakistan to assess the nation's compliance.

Advantages Following Exit

Firstly, the country's international standing would likely improve as a result of its removal from the list, which will also widen Pakistan's economic prospects at a time when it is battling to control inflation and draw in foreign investment.

Islamabad found it increasingly difficult to receive financial aid from the IMF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the European Union as a result of Pakistan's ongoing position on the "grey list," further exacerbating the country's already dire financial situation. Pakistan can now seek international assistance to improve its dire economic situation because it is no longer on the "grey list."