Pakistan Officials Tweeted In 'Support' Of PFI Day Before India Imposed 5-Year Ban

DAY before the Indian government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), some Pakistani officials reportedly posted on Twitter in support of the Islamic group. Screenshots of a tweet by an official were circulated on the microblogging site following the five-year ban on PFI.

The Pakistan's Canadian Embassy reportedly came out in support of the now banned outfit in a reply to a tweet of the Popular Front of India. The PFI had called for support amid the second round of crackdown on Tuesday. According to reports, the verified handle of Pakistan Consulate General Vancouver replied to the tweet tagging UN Human Rights, Pakistan foreign office.

"Massive arrests are going on in the BJP-ruled states in the name of preventive custody. This is nothing but prevention of the right to democratic protests against the Central government's witch-hunt targetting PFI is quite natural and expected under this autocratic system," the tweet read. The viral screenshot shows the handle of Pakistan Consulate General Vancouver tagging international handles in reply.

Pakistan's love & sympathies for PFI proved that banning them is right. #PFIExposed pic.twitter.com/oaIx74EwI2

— Harsh Chaturvedi BJP (@harshcha) September 28, 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 28 banned the Popular Front of India after NIA conducted nationwide raids and arrested over 200 members of the group. The PFI has been accused of having "terror links" with groups including ISIS, SIMI and Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.