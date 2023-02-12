A MAN accused of blasphemy was lynched by a mob that stormed a police station in eastern Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib district. 35-year-old Muhammad Waris was arrested for allegedly dishonouring the religious epic Quran. The police said outraged residents gathered at the police station's gate demanding the accused be handed over to them after they heard about the incident.

A police officer informed that the mob decided to storm into the Warburton police station in Nankana Sahib, which is about 80 kilometres from Lahore, and took custody of Waris, who had been held in custody for allegedly desecrating the holy book. The mob stripped him naked and dragged him into the streets where they beat him to death before attempting to set his body ablaze.

One of the most well-known instances of vigilante action by mobs against people accused of blasphemy in Pakistan was the lynching of a Sri Lankan national, a manager of a garment factory, in 2021, Reuters reported.

Violent mob in district Nankana Sahib lynched a blasphemy victim to death. The man was held in a Warburton police station after allegations for doing witchcraft by pasting his ex-wife’s picture on religious papers. pic.twitter.com/OySRDNgTak — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 11, 2023

The man, who had served two years in prison was allegedly accused by locals of practising witchcraft by pasting pictures of his ex-wife on holy books, according to the report of Geo News.

This brutal attack came nearly two weeks after Pakistan convinced the UN Human Rights Council that it was taking action to stop the misuse of blasphemy laws.

In the blasphemy incident, Death is the punishment for the offence, whereas mere allegations can spark riots and end in vigilante groups killing the accused.

In videos which surfaced on social media, the mob can be seen scaling the gate, smashing it open and further entering the building. Police officers fled as the massive crowd surrounded them.

After searching the building, the mob found the accused and subsequently killed him before dragging his naked body through the streets as more people threw stones at the corpse.

However, a police official told reporters that reinforcements were made to stop the mob from setting the body of the accused on fire.

This is not the first time that blasphemy allegations took the life of a person in Pakistan. Earlier, a Sri Lankan man who was working as a manager at a local industry was killed in December 2021 by a crowd in Sialkot, Punjab, based on blasphemy allegations. There was widespread condemnation of the incident.

