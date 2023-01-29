Pakistan Govt Raises Petrol, Diesel Prices By PKR 35 Amid Economic Crisis

AMID the ongoing financial crunch in Pakistan, the government on Sunday announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices by Pakistan rupees

(PKR) 35 per liter. According to Dawn, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement regarding the increase in fuel prices, and it has come into effect from January 29.

In a televised address on Sunday, the finance minister said that the price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil had increased by PKR 18 per litre.

"Government announced new prices of Petroleum Products with effect from 11.00 hrs, 29 Jan, 2023. High Speed Diesel-262.80 rupees per litre MS Petrol --249.80 rupees per litre Kerosene Oil -189.83 rupees per litre Light Diesel Oil - 187 per litre rupees," Pakistan's Ministry of Finance tweeted.

Ishaq Dar also added that the Pakistani rupee witnessed devaluation last week and is now witnessing an 11 percent rise. Besides, the price of petrol has not increased since October.

"Despite international prices and rupee devaluation, on directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we have decided to increase the minimum price of these four products," he added.

Ahead of the increase in petrol prices in Pakistan, rumours of a massive increase in the price of petrol led to long queues at petrol pumps in many parts of the country. According to ANI, reports posted on social media said that the price of petrol and diesel were expected to increase between Rs 45 to Rs 80 on February 1.

"We saw a report on social media that oil prices will go up due to the surge in the dollar's value and international petroleum rates," Dawn quoted Hassan, who queued at a petrol pump.

The Pakistan finance minister, explaining the reasons behind the increase, said that it was done on the recommendation of the oil and gas regulatory authority.

"They said there were reports of artificial shortages and hoarding of fuel in anticipation of price rises - hence this price rise is being done immediately to combat this."

(With Inputs from ANI)